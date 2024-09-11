George at Asda collaborating with Roksanda for LFW

London Fashion Week designer Roksanda is collaborating with supermarket clothing brand George at Asda as part of LFW’s continued 40th-anniversary celebrations.

The collaborative collection will offer Roksanda’s signature style to an accessible audience while raising funds for the BFC Foundation programme, a charity supporting the future growth and success of the British fashion industry with a focus on education, grant-giving, and business mentoring.

George at Asda states its donation to the BFC Foundation is part of its ongoing commitment to British Fashion. The amount of the donation has not been disclosed.

George at Asda x Roksanda collection Credits: George at Asda

Commenting on the collaboration, Roksanda said in a statement: ‘‘As an alumnus of the BFC NewGen, this collaboration has allowed me to give back to the community, which helped start my creative career. Incredibly fortunate to be a previous winner, I understand the importance of support and how without it, brands might not be able to grow and develop to their full potential.

“In celebration of London Fashion Week’s 40th anniversary, I am delighted to collaborate with George and the British Fashion Council on a collection that not only honours but also spotlights the extraordinary work of NewGen. Together, we aim to generate funds that will inspire and empower the next wave of innovative designers, ensuring their voices are heard and celebrated beyond the fashion landscape.”

Roksanda launches accessible collection with George at Asda for BFC Foundation

The 30-piece collection, launching on September 17, showcases Roksanda’s signature use of colour, femininity and sculptural shapes. Highlights include a burgundy trench coat, a sweat dress reinvented, two-tone oversized puffer scarves, graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts, colour-pop borg fleeces, and popper-side track pants, as well as compact-knit flare trousers and skirts with coordinating jumpers.

George at Asda x Roksanda collection Credits: George at Asda

Liz Evans, chief commercial officer at George, said: “As the first supermarket fashion retailer in the UK, we felt this was the perfect opportunity to bring to life our brand mission of democratising great style and quality at a compelling price.

“We’ve always recognised the importance and value in supporting new talent through initiatives like Graduate Fashion Week however we’re really excited to partner with the BFC in celebrating 40 years of London Fashion Week. Working with NewGen alumni Roksanda to truly make designer fashion accessible to all has been a brilliantly collaborative project and one we are proud to be a part of. We will continue to support the BFC foundation and help to give the next generation a platform to be seen.”

George at Asda x Roksanda collection Credits: George at Asda

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, added: “Congratulations to Roksanda and the George team on this brilliant collection. It has been such a pleasure to watch Roksanda’s brand develop over the last two decades from a BFC NewGen recipient to the industry force that it is now. The brand is a true testament to the work that the BFC Foundation does in supporting the best of British creativity and as part of our network, we are delighted to continue to work together alongside George.

“We are extremely grateful to George for supporting the future pipeline of design talent through their donation of the BFC Foundation and for their ongoing dedication to championing creative talent across the year.” The collection will be available in selected Asda stores nationwide and online at George.com. Prices range from 14 to 60 pounds.

Roksanda has previously collaborated with premium British fashion brand Jigsaw, footwear brand FitFlop, British heritage brand Barbour, and sportswear brand Fila.