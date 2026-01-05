George at Asda elevating activewear with Ashley Roberts

Supermarket clothing brand George at Asda is looking to upgrade affordable activewear by unveiling broadcaster Ashley Roberts as the new face of its Gym Locker activewear collection, as part of the clothing line’s ongoing brand refresh.

The Gym Locker range has been designed to deliver “performance without sacrificing comfort or style,” combining fitness and fashion with high-performance, premium technical features typically found at higher-priced brands, such as innovative, squat-proof materials and moisture-wicking fabrics.

George at Asda Gym Locker x Ashley Roberts Credits: George at Asda

The womenswear collection aims to offer “support for every workout,” such as pilates, yoga, strength training, and high-energy sessions, as well as being inclusive of all fitness levels, ages, and body types, as it looks to “empower wearers to feel confident and supported”.

Designed with mix-and-match styling, Gym Locker features leggings, tops, and sports bras in forest green, chocolate, black, and graphite colourways and combines three in-house performance technologies, So Skin, So Power, and So Sculpt, offering moisture-wicking, breathability, stretch, and support.

The line is available in selected Asda stores and online, and spans womenswear and menswear in sizes XS to XXL, with retail prices starting at 12 pounds for women’s crop tops and 7 pounds for men’s T-shirts.