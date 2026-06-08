George at Asda is strengthening its menswear proposition

Supermarket clothing brand George at Asda is placing a renewed focus on its menswear offering with a new Studio Edit as it looks to continue to capture market share from traditional high street retailers.

George at Asda reveals that menswear is a key growth driver for the business and has reported year-on-year sales uplifts ahead of the market, reflective of what it calls “increased customer demand for accessible, style-led product” at “competitive price points”.

George at Asda menswear collection Credits: George at Asda

To prioritise value and versatility, the latest Studio Edit menswear range has been developed to meet rising demand for modern wardrobe staples, with a refined selection of casualwear and seasonal essentials with a focus on updated silhouettes, textured fabrics, and improved fits, as well as elevated finishing details.

The new collection and menswear ranges will be supported by continued investment in the retail experience, adds the supermarket. Following the success of recently launched standalone concept stores in Leeds and Hull, which both deliver consistent double-digit growth, George at Asda will transform a further ten locations in 2026.

George at Asda menswear collection Credits: George at Asda

Glenda Hansford, senior director: buying, design and quality for George menswear and kidswear, said in a statement: “Menswear is a standout category for us, delivering strong growth as more customers turn to George for style and quality. Our focus is on continuing to elevate the offer, through improved fits, more considered design, and a better overall shopping experience both in-store and online.

“As we invest further in the category, we see a significant opportunity to grow our share of the menswear market and attract new customers to the brand.”