George at Asda launches first elevated fashion collection

George at Asda is tapping into the ‘quiet luxury’ trend with an elevated capsule collection of timeless, quality pieces designed to “stand the test of time to be worn again and again”.

‘Exclusively at George,’ dubbed the first-ever supermarket elevated fashion collection, launches in Asda supermarkets on May 11 and features core essentials, including T-shirts, dresses, trousers and tailoring.

The 40-piece collection focuses on high-quality fabrics and fashion-forward designs at affordable prices with fully lined tailoring, piped trims and distinctive prints and patterns, and pieces crafted in silk and linen blends, as well as satin, crepe and 100 percent cotton.

Inspired by laid-back luxury, the womenswear features slouchy suiting, crisp cotton dresses, and ribbed knit separates. Highlights include a pink two-piece suit with on-trend wide-leg trousers, a striped compact knit dress, a navy crepe jumpsuit, and a printed co-ord.

While the men’s collection features a navy linen blend suit, an orange geometric short-sleeved shirt and a cotton blend bomber jacket, alongside a range of T-shirts, polo shirts and chino trousers.

Prices for women range from 12 pounds for a 100 percent Supima cotton T-shirt to 77 pounds for a full suit, while for men, a full suit is 82 pounds.

‘Exclusively at George’ will be available in-store and online from May 11.

