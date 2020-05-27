George at Asda launches NHS charity T-shirt

Supermarket Asda has launched an exclusive T-shirt featuring a rainbow-themed slogan design to raise money to support the NHS Charities Together and The Care Workers’ Charity.

The T-shirts from George at Asda are a unisex design made from 100 percent cotton that features a bright rainbow slogan urging us all to be ‘Brave, Kind, Strong’ alongside the positive message ‘together we’ve got this’.

Available online and in more than 150 stores, the T-shirts are available in both adults and children sizes, from XS to 4XL and ages 4-14, to allow the whole family to support the work of the NHS and carers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prices range from 4 to 6 pounds for kids and 8 pounds for adults.

Lynne Tooms, senior director, design and buying at George at Asda said: “On behalf of myself and the colleagues at both George and Asda, I would like to say how extremely proud and grateful we are for the fantastic work of all care workers and NHS staff across the country during these unprecedented times. We are so delighted to be launching a new and exclusive t-shirt to help support two brilliant charities at such a difficult time.”

Ellie Orton, chief executive at NHS Charities Together added: “We’ve been blown away by the support of the nation over the last few months. Initiatives like this are making a huge difference across the country in helping us support NHS workers, volunteers and patients impacted by Covid-19. Thank you Asda and George.”

Karolina Gerlich, executive director at The Care Workers’ Charity said: “We are so very grateful to Asda and their customers for their support during these challenging times. The profits from the t-shirt will directly help to care workers who are working tirelessly on the front line.”

Asda welcomes CoppaFeel! as new partner for its Tickled Pink campaign

In addition, Asda also confirmed that it will be collaborating with breast cancer awareness charity, CoppaFeel! for its annual Tickled Pink charity campaign.

Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign is one of the longest UK charity partnerships, running for 24 years with existing charity partner Breast Cancer Now, the research and care charity, and for 2020, the new partnership with CoppaFeel! will prioritise the awareness and importance of regular breast checking and knowing the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Anna-Maree Shaw, Asda chief customer officer said: “We are proud and excited to have CoppaFeel! join Tickled Pink as our second charity partner on the campaign. Our new partnership means we can now focus on all areas of support for breast cancer from research and care to awareness and breast checking.

“It’s vital that we educate people on the importance of breast checking, knowing your body and the signs and symptoms of breast cancer - no matter what your age or gender. The amazing work that CoppaFeel! does - will help to bolster the efforts of our iconic Tickled Pink campaign and raise more vital funds and awareness towards the early detection of breast cancer.”

Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign has raised 68 million pounds to date.

Image: courtesy of George at Asda