George at Asda releases digital fashion film for AW21 collection

Asda’s clothing division George has launched its first-ever fashion film alongside its newest eco-friendly autumn/winter collection, as part of the retailer’s ongoing Geoge for Good Pledge.

The film launched during London Fashion Week in an exclusive screening at the Mondrian Hotel in Shoreditch, establishing it as the first supermarket brand to present during the biannual event.

The storyline revolves around two girls exploring the countryside, styled in the label’s newest autumn collection. Highlights include a floral, fuschia minidress, a 70’s inspired swing dress and Scandinavian fair isle knits. The retailer describes the line as offering ‘pocket-friendly’ prices while remaining ‘planet-friendly’.

“The George for Good Pledge means sustainable fashion is always at the forefront of the business,” said Jade Snart, senior sustainability and compliance expert for George at Asda, in a release. “As the second biggest volume retailer in the UK, we have a duty to help make a difference, making aspirational pieces that are kind to the planet, and ensuring all our customers are in a position to buy into new season styles in a conscious way.”

The eco-forward collection joins the retailer’s ongoing effort to increase its sustainability measures. Earlier in the year, George introduced a Preloved Vintage range to a selection of 50 stores. It also implemented a Take Back Scheme, encouraging customers to return unwanted textiles in exchange for a ten percent shopping discount.

On the new line, Snart continued: “This year’s autumn/winter collection is our strongest yet, both visually and in terms of sustainability; we’ll keep making steps towards making meaningful changes.”

The collection is now available in select Asda stores and through the official George website.