George at Asda teams up with The Prince’s Trust to launch Barbie collection

Supermarket fashion brand George at Asda has teamed up with The Prince’s Trust and Mattel on a Barbie-inspired collection to raise funds for the charity's #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign.

The limited-edition 21-piece collection was designed by 11 young people from The Prince’s Trust's three-day ‘Get Started in Product Design’ programme with George at Asda and designers from Mattel’s Barbie brand.

The collection features T-shirts, tote bags, sweatshirts and matching sets for women and children and will be available in Asda stores and online from February 26.

George at Asda partnership with The Prince’s Trust and Mattel Credits: George at Asda

The partnership marks the fifth year of The Prince’s Trust #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign, which raises vital funds to support young women to build better futures for themselves through employment, education or by starting their own businesses. As part of the collaboration, George at Asda will donate 200,000 pounds to help The Prince’s Trust support up to 2,000 young.

Liz Evans, chief commercial officer at George at Asda, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to be working with The Prince’s Trust on such an important campaign. Now in its fifth year, #ChangeAGirlsLife has impacted so many young people's lives and this year we’re thrilled to join forces with Mattel to bring a unique partnership to life.

“It gives a platform and opportunity for these young individuals, alongside a unique offering for our customers that raises awareness of the amazing work The Prince’s Trust do in supporting thousands of young women across the UK to build a better future for themselves.”