George at Asda teams up with the Royal Horticultural Society

Supermarket clothing brand George at Asda has collaborated with the UK’s leading gardening charity, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), on a new kidswear clothing and accessories range for kids aged 1-7 years.

The collection has been designed to encourage kids to get outside and grow and features unique prints with “joyful, hand-drawn illustrations of smiling vegetables, bright garden tools and colourful tractors,” explains George at Asda in a press release.

The kidswear range starts from age one and runs up to age seven and features slogans encouraging kids to reconnect with nature and to grow their own plants and veg, such as ‘I am growing every day’ and ‘You can find me in the garden’, with the collection’s tagline ‘Let’s go and grow’ found across all labels and packaging.

The George at Asda x RHS collection offers a “carefully selected mix of apparel” for wearing in the garden, at picnics, and during outings to the park, added the supermarket, and includes shirts, T-shirts, hoodies, dresses, shorts, boots, backpacks and rain hats.

Prices start from 7 pounds, with the full range available to shop online at George.com.

A percentage of all sales will go to the RHS to support its vision of enriching everyone’s life through plants and make the UK a greener and more beautiful place.

courtesy of George at Asda

courtesy of George at Asda