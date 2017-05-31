Georgia Hardinge designs 'Mummy' movie collection

London-based fashion designer Georgia Hardinge , who was recently named as a recipient of the British Fashion Council Fashion Trust grant for 2017, is partnering with film studio Universal to produce an exclusive capsule collection for the upcoming action movie, ‘The Mummy’ starring Tom Cruise.

The six-piece collaboration is inspired by the essence of The Mummy Ahmanet's empowerment and features Hardinge’s signature pleated sculptural style, which the film company states “lends itself to the Egyptian theme echoed throughout the film”.

Commenting on the partnership, Hardinge, said: "This collaboration has been a real adventure for the brand. The direction of the movie has been particularly inspiring due to its modern take on Egyptian culture. I have been fortunate enough to visit the set, meet the cast and see the incredible amount of creativity put into this film.”

"Above all, working alongside my best friend, Annabelle Wallis, who is starring in the movie, has given a new dimension to the collaboration.”

British designer Georgia Hardinge collaborates with Universal on new movie collection

The clothes, which includes dresses, T-shirts and a jacket, have been designed to make a statement, yet still be wearable, said the press statement, with each of the six pieces being named after aspects highlighted throughout the new movie.

The metallic filled collection features gold, silver and black designs created in metallic satin fabrics to represent the liquid mercury theme. Key pieces include the Mercury floor length dress, the Mercury bomber jacket, which features a custom-made zipper pull that resembles the Prodigium symbol, and the Pyramid t-shirt and Spider jumper, all of which feature a unique pyramid inspired pleat.

Annabelle Wallis, star of The Mummy, added: "Georgia’s bold, brave, timeless style and vision is unique, there are few designers that are better suited to represent our movie."

The GH x The Mummy collection will be sold exclusively across five different countries the UK, France, Spain, the US, and the Middle East. Prices range from 90 pounds for a T-shirt to 390 pounds for the bomber jacket.

'The Mummy’ hits cinemas on June 9, the same day as the capsule collection launches. The film is a remake of the 1932 classic action movie and stars Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, and Russell Crowe.

Images: courtesy of Georgia Hardinge/Universal