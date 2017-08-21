Georgia May Jagger collaborates with Volcom Stone Row

Georgia May Jagger is collaborating with Volcom Stone Row for a capsule range. Kering-owned Volcom is known for its range of sportswear apparel for surfing, skating and snowboarding. Stone Row is Volcom's older sister brand at a contemporary price point.

“She is honest and focused on what she wants,” said women's global design director Kelly Summer to *WWD *regarding working with Jagger. "“Plus, she is with us every step of the way through the design process. With a common influence from London and California, we are aligned on our inspiration for Volcom and Stone Row, so it’s been a great partnership. From initial concept, right through to the photo shoot, we have plenty of touch points with Georgia to make sure this collaboration is something she is proud of."

Rick Ross and those pandas A post shared by Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:59pm PDT

The 10-piece collection is inspired by Jagger's style and takes cues from the brand's art and music influences. Price points for the collection range from 35 pounds to 145 pounds. It is currently available at Volcom stores and on the brand's website.