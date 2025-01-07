German footwear brand Lloyd unveils new brand identity

German heritage footwear brand Lloyd has unveiled a new brand identity to ring in 2025 as it looks to embrace “changing markets” to become a global lifestyle brand.

Lloyd’s new vision is centred around the concept of “fuel a positive lifestyle,” with a rebrand that claims to “Own the Moments” to inspire joy, confidence and style in its customers as it looks to become an aspirational lifestyle brand with creative, high-quality products that customers can trust.

Andreas Schaller, chief executive of Lloyd Lifestyle GmbH, said in a statement: "The world is changing, and so are we. Our rebrand is all about responding to what today's consumers want while staying true to our roots. This rebrand represents our commitment to quality, modernity, and craftsmanship.

“With the wings of inspiration, we are here to energise and empower our customers to own the moments that matter most to them and as we grow, we'll continue to offer the same timeless quality and style that Lloyd has been known for over 137 years."

The new brand look features a modern logo wordmark with timeless serif fonts, used in a nod to Lloyd’s heritage, which has been paired with a ‘wings of inspiration’ symbol, designed to represent Lloyd’s drive to move forward and inspire. The future vision rebrand also has a new colour palette, featuring brick red and dark mint.

Param Singh, owner of Arklyz Group and Lloyd Lifestyle GmbH, added: "We are really excited about this next chapter for Lloyd. For us, this rebrand is more than just a visual transformation. It is a promise to our customers that we will be with them every step of the way.

“The new brand logo, symbol and claim are rooted in Lloyd's proud legacy, but also reflect the ambition to become a truly global lifestyle brand."

Lloyd will present its new brand identity and autumn/winter 2025 collection at fashion trade shows Who's Next in Paris, CIFF in Copenhagen and Micam in Milan.

Lloyd is best known in German-speaking and Scandinavian countries and operates 35 concept stores in major cities in Germany as well as Copenhagen, Lima, Vienna, and Beijing. It also has an international e-commerce platform. Alongside footwear for men and women, it also offers high-quality leather goods such as jackets, bags, and belts.

Switzerland-based Arklyz AG, which has a focus on sports, lifestyle and workwear, acquired Lloyd in January 2024 with the intention to strengthen and grow its wholesale, omnichannel and international business.