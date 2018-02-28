Gerry Weber launches GR[8]FUL, a new online-only brand

London - German fashion company Gerry Weber International AG is set to expand its brand portfolio with the launch of a new brand: GR[8]FUL. An online-only fashion brand, GR[8]FUL is set to offer high-quality apparel in the premium fashion segment. Launching in March 2018, customers will be invited to “relaxed online shopping” at www.gr8fulfashion.com, just in time for the spring/summer 2018 season.

The new digital brand will be positioned within the premium segment and will be exclusively offered online its own dedicated company website, in retail partners’ e-shops and fashion platforms such as Amazon and About You. Offering seven collections per year, with 30 to 40 styles, key pieces from the label will include modern dresses and blouses as well as elegant shirts. GR[8]FUL will be one of the first German premium brands that is exclusively available online, with each order sent out in high-quality black cartons, wrapped in gold silk paper.

“By launching the digital premium label GR[8]FUL, we are positioning ourselves for the future and ideally complement our brand portfolio by an online-only brand and a new customer group,” said Ralf Weber, CEO of Gerry Weber International, who was inspired to create an online-only brand one year ago. “The aim is for our brands to use all physical and digital distribution channels, to connect them with each other and to expand our e-commerce operations. The fully automated, state-of-the-art Gerry Weber logistic centre taken into operation in December 2015 and is considered one of the most modern of its kind in Europe, plays a central role in this context.”

The two executive Vice Presidents from Taifun/Samoon, Oliver Zaric (product) and Bernd Brodrick (sales), are responsible for GR[8]FUL. Together with a core team of 7 to 10 people they developed the concept for the new womenswear label, taking the existing corporate structures from Gerry Weber to form the professional framework for the new digital brand. Gerry Weber believes that the benefits of running an online brand include being able to swiftly respond to new trends and to customers changing needs. Gerry Weber noted that retail partners offering GR[8]FUL on their online platforms as well as external platforms also benefit from the swift realization of trends.

At the moment the dedicated website for GR[8]FUL has yet to go live, but interested parties can visit the landing page and apply for more information when the brand launches next month.

Photo: Gerry Weber