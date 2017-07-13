Get Low-Priced Tickets For Breakthrough in Fashion 2017

'Breakthrough in Fashion' is BACK, but this time, it's much bigger and better than last year...

For this year's event on October 26th at the London Irish Centre in Camden, Creative Industry Hub has invited buyers from the UK's leading fashion brands to meet to EVERY fashion designer in the room, including Missguided, JoJo Maman Bebe, ASOS, Fortnum & Mason, and more.

Sponsor and exhibitor, London Ethnic will be putting on a competition which automatically enters each attendee into a prize draw where FIVE designers will be selected to showcase their work throughout the day on our runway.

The winner will receive a cash prize and other perks by London Ethnic, who will judge the competition.

Also confirmed to sponsor and exhibit is Fashion Pony, Joelson JD LLP, The Leather Satchel Co, Propellar Digital, Launchmetrics, i.LEVEL Software, Simmons Gainford, and more to be announced. There'll be a dedicated networking room so you can meet your peers and make those all-important connections.

So What Is 'Breakthrough in Fashion?'

BTIF is an event that supports and educates independent fashion designers who run their own businesses, or want to. If you’re a designer who is looking to build a successful fashion brand, then this event will educate and equip you with the knowledge, skills and contacts you need to 'break through' as a designer.

Who Can Attend?

Fashion design graduates or emerging designers who are looking to set up their own brand, and established designers who’ve already had a head start in the industry. As long as you have a passion for improving your success as a fashion designer, this is the event for you.

Confirmed To Speak Is:

Touker Suleyman (CEO at Hawes and Curtis/Ghost, And Dragon's Den Investor): 'How to Build A Successful Fashion Business'

Bianca Miller (CEO at The Be Group/Founder at Bianca Miller London and Apprentice Finalist): 'Fashion Branding'

Alison Levy MBE (Fashion Angel): 'How To Seek And Secure Funding'

Mr Paddy Behan (Partner (Indirect Tax and VAT) at Simmons Gainsford): 'Finance/Cash Flow/Cost Control/Tax, etc'

Simone Partner (Managing Director at Eltoria): 'Connecting And Partnering With Bloggers/Vloggers/Influencers'

TECH PANEL: Featuring Launchmetrics, and more TBA.

Alex Maw (Marketing Director at Dorothy Perkins): 'Marketing And Advertising'

Hannah Fillis (Head of Social and Daily Content at MATCHESFASHION.COM): 'Social Media And Instagram'

Stephanie Niven (Digital Brand Strategy at Propeller) 'Ecommerce And Selling Online'

Barbara Chapman (Creative Visual Consultant And Stylist): 'Visual Merchandising, Creative & Styling'

