GFF and Untagged launch international upcycling and NFT student design competition

UK charitable organisation the Graduate Fashion Foundation has opened applications for a new fashion design competition in collaboration with sustainable fashion start-up Untagged. All final year students enrolled in a Bachelor programme at a Graduate Fashion Week Member University can participate.

In order to participate in the competition, students from GFW UK and international member universities must design and create a physical outfit made from second-hand clothing and no virgin materials.

In addition, students must submit a description of the garment, documenting the creation process from the second-hand clothing materials into the final look.

The documentation should be visual and include photographs as well as a written description on Powerpoint slides. The student must also explain the concept behind the garment and what they envision it to look like if it is selected by the jury to be turned into an NFT.

In order for the garment to be considered, it should be appropriate for the female or gender-neutral consumer to wear and fit a UK size 10 model (EU size Small).

Application must be sent in by a tutor, not the student, at one of the GFW member universities in the UK and internationally.

Educators are encouraged to only submit the applications of their top 5 students.

Prices: LFW SS23 show and creation of own NFT

50 garments will be selected by a jury to appear in a catwalk show launch event for the next edition of London Fashion Week.

In addition, three physical outfits will be chosen to be turned into digital fashion NFTs.

The winning designers will have the opportunity to work alongside Graduate Fashion Foundation’s “team of 3D designers on their digital garment and the final NFT will be shared between the physical and digital designer,” GFF said in a release.

The NFTs will be showcased during the special launch event which is set to take place in GFF virtual gallery and the NFT marketplace.

The digital creations will be on display for a price agreed between the student and the organisation. “The designer will receive royalties for any and all future sales of the NFT in perpetuity,” reads the release.

The Launch event will be at a high-profile venue in central London, as per the press release. The designers whose work is showcased at the event can attend and their designs will be featured in the GFF communications and on the organisation’s social media pages.

The winning Digital designs alongside their physical garments will be showcased at an event as a part of Graduate Fashion Week in June 2023.

Online entries must be received by Graduate Fashion Foundation by January 13, 2022 and physical designs must be received Tuesday January 17 at the GFF headquarters in London.

The official link for the submission of online entries and the address for the physical designs can be found on the website of the Graduate Fashion Foundation and on the GFF LinkedIn page where students and educators can also find all the details.