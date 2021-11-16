GFF teams up with Boohoo to present sustainable design competition

The Graduate Fashion Foundation (GFF), a charitable organisation that supports newly graduated/undergraduate students and provides a platform for new talent, has partnered up with online fashion retailer Boohoo to present a sustainable design competition.

Applicants must design four ready-to-wear summer outfits for Boohoo’s sustainable clothing collection entitled ‘Ready For The Future’ and they must include their chosen colour palette and fabric choices.

Additionally, those entering the competition must submit an application including a written submission, a mood board showcasing their thought process and a muse board displaying who they could envision wearing their designs.

The competition is open to all final year BA fashion students who studied a course registered at a GFF Member University in the UK or internationally.

The winner of the competition will work with Boohoo’s team to have their designs realised and launched on Boohoo’s website, as well, there is a cash prize of three thousand pounds.

Entries must be submitted by 13 December.

GFF has also teamed up with American fashion brand Gap to open a mentoring programme.