GFF to present ‘Class of 2020' during LFW

The Graduate Fashion Foundation has confirmed that it will hold a physical showcase for the ‘Class of 2020’, featuring graduates from the UK and International universities during London Fashion Week later this month.

With one goal to support talented graduates, the Graduate Fashion Foundation is setting up home for six days in Coal Drops Yard to deliver a series of “unique innovative activities” including an exhibition showcasing the best work from each of the foundation’s member universities at Samsung KX, London’s hub of Innovation.

The exhibition will run throughout London Fashion Week from September 17 - 22 and will include a four-day public view, followed by an industry private view on the final two days giving the new graduates the opportunity to begin conversations and establish connections with potential recruiters, buyers, stylists and media.

The exclusive industry event will also showcase the brightest graduate fashion talent across 26 fashion specialisms from the ‘Class of 2020’, and each evening of the public viewing, there will also be a workshop on fashion, art and business which guests can sign up to. Bookings will available soon on the Samsung KX website.

The goal of the Graduate Fashion Foundation has always been to support the next generation of creative talent as they conclude their degrees and begin their careers, and the charity stated that it was “determined that this year should be no different”.

Hilary Alexander, president of the Graduate Fashion Foundation, said in a statement: “Despite the premature end to their degrees, the cancellation of their degree shows and Graduate Fashion Week, the Class of 2020 have shown immense resilience and creativity and have created inspiring work across multiple disciplines that deserves to be seen and celebrated.

“I am delighted that Samsung KX have given us this wonderful opportunity to showcase them in such a spectacular style and it’s a pleasure to set up home in Coal Drop’s Yard this London Fashion Week.”

Industry will also have the opportunity to scout talent at the GFF Showroom within Coal Drops Yard, where they will be able to attend via appointments to view more graduate work. There will be 300 diverse looks from over 150 design graduates, alongside their design portfolios.

The physical activity will culminate in a catwalk show in Coal Drops Yard on September 22 for a curated group of the “very best graduates” in front of a specially selected VIP audience of the foundation's patrons and ambassadors. Winners of the 22 awards that were judged by leading industry figures will also be presented to collect their awards.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still a concern, the Graduate Fashion Foundation stressed that all activity is being strictly run to adhere with the Governments current Covid-19 regulations and social distancing restrictions.

Other activity will include a digital fashion presentation that will be part of the official digital London Fashion Week with the British Fashion Council. The film presentation will feature the work of more than 60 UK Fashion graduates and has been filmed at Coal Drops Yard.

Commenting on supporting fashion graduates, Tanya Weller, director of Samsung Showcase, KX, added: ‘‘We’re thrilled to be partnering with Graduate Fashion Foundation at Samsung KX for its Class of 2020 showcase to celebrate the next generation of talent.

“As London’s Hub of Innovation, we pride ourselves on enabling people to really ‘do what you can’t’ by providing the physical and digital resources to help guests perfect their passions and immerse themselves in London’s incredible culture, powered by Samsung innovation.”

Images: courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation