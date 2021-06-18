GFW on the catwalk: University of Northampton and Salford University

Students of Salford University and the University of Northampton have presented their designs at Graduate Fashion Week's (GFW) catwalk show, a showcase of work by BA fashion students with the aim of the event to highlight graduating talent across 26 fashion specialisms from the Class of 2021, presented by the Graduate Fashion Foundation. FashionUnited created an overview of both catwalk shows.

University of Northampton

Salford University

The highlight of the GFW schedule is the Awards Show on Friday night, which sees the best graduates from across all disciplines rewarded for their hard work and creativity. This year, the awards will be presented to the winning graduates in a ceremony at Coal Drops Yard in Kings Cross. It’s going to be live-streamed.

The GFW will be live-streamed until 18 June with digital content including live discussions, video premieres, and runway shows.