GFW talent showcased at Houses of Parliament

Graduate Fashion Foundation, the charity behind Graduate Fashion Week in association with UK Fashion and Textiles Association, held a reception at the Houses of Parliament to bring together fashion’s graduate talent and key policy makers last week.

The event showcased a curated display of award winning 2018 graduate work, from a range of fashion disciplines including design, marketing, journalism, photography and knitwear, with the designers chosen to take part all receiving awards during Graduate Fashion Week earlier this year.

The aim of the event was to act as a springboard for emerging talent as well as give the graduates, which included Aurelie Fontan from Edinburgh College of Art, the winner of the Catwalk Textiles Award, M&S Womenswear Award, and the Dame Vivienne Westwood Ethical and sustainable Award, further visibility within the industry.

The showcase hosted by MP Damian Collins, who is chairman of the culture, media and sports committee was attended by 200 top industry guests including chief executives, founders, directors, buyers, HR, PR and design teams, alongside established designers including Pam Hogg, Holly Fulton and Oliver Spencer.

During the event Graduate Fashion Foundation chairman and Mothercare chief executive, Mark Newton-Jones, spoke about the importance of the annual June Graduate Fashion Week event as an international platform for creating employment opportunities for UK graduates within the fashion capitals of the world as well as adding value to companies.

In addition, he announced the launch of the second year of the Graduate Fashion Foundation Protégé Project, the charities mentoring scheme especially created to support a core selection of graduates for two years, following their graduation.

Newton Jones, said in a statement: “The House of Parliament event has been a great showcase for both our fashion industry and the young creatives that form part of its future. We are delighted to feature this year’s outstanding graduates’ work and present how our charity, Graduate Fashion Foundation, has supported over 100,000 students to launch their careers in the creative sector.”

Other graduates who were featured included Rebecca Wilson from Arts university Bournemouth, winner of the Christopher Bailey Gold Award, Saskia Lenaerts from Kingston University who won the Considered Design Award, and Hannah Gibbins from University of Brighton, who received the Debenhams Menswear Award.

Martyn Roberts, creative and managing director of Graduate Fashion Week added: “It is a fantastic event to build on year on year, celebrating the launch of new talent into the fashion industry. We’re here with some of the top industry experts and our accomplished graduates to advocate the significance of the Graduate Fashion Foundation charity and the year round work it does. We are gaining more support from CEO, HR and Design Directors across international and UK brands throughout the year.”

Images: courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation