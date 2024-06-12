GFW24: Liverpool John Moores University, Manchester Fashion Institute present graduates

Final-year students of the fashion design programmes at three UK institutions, John Moores University in Liverpool, the London College for Design and Fashion Vietnam and the Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University, have presented their designs at Graduate Fashion Week London, which kicked off on Monday.

Graduate Fashion Week (GFW) is an event organised by non-profit organisation the Graduate Fashion Foundation (GFF) that aims to spotlight UK designers at the undergraduate level.

At Graduate Fashion Week, the outstanding designers from each school are selected after the graduate show in question, to then be invited to showcase their collections a second time at the ‘Best of GFW’ event. The best of GFW24 catwalk show will take place on Thursday, June 13, the last day of Graduate Fashion Week.

Liverpool John Moores University, Manchester Fashion Institute top graduates honoured at GFW24

At Tuesday's Liverpool John Moores University show, graduate Mai Le Lan was selected as the school’s top student. This catwalk show was a collaborative show with London College of Design and Fashion Vietnam. The ‘Highly Commended Student’ prize was awarded to Khuat Ngoc Ha.

Liverpool John Moores University/London College of Design and Fashion Vietnam show at GFW24- Mai Le Lan's winning collection. Credits: Graduate Fashion Foundation.

On Wednesday, the final-year students of the Manchester Fashion Institute (MFI) presented their collections. Amelia Perkins was selected as the winner. The highly commended award went to Freya Pearson.

Manchester Fashion Institute show at GFW24- Amelia Perkins' winning collection. Credits: Graduate Fashion Foundation.

Graduate Fashion Week runs until Thursday, June 13 at the Truman Brewery in East London. The final day of the event will feature the ‘GFW Collective Catwalk’ show and each of the participating universities will present its top undergraduate designers in the Best of GFW24 catwalk event.