GHD opens virtual house to celebrate 20 years

British hair tool brand GHD has opened the virtual doors of its online 3D experience to showcase its products in the first fully immersive hair experience.

185 GHD House aims to celebrate 20 years of good hair days, explains the company, and allows guests to explore, interact and access exclusive content in a hyper-real virtual 360 3D environment.

The online experience has six virtual rooms that showcase GHD’s designs, technology, catwalk hairstyles and professional expertise.

There is a virtual salon space, where consumers can meet and interact with the brand’s global ambassadors in virtual avatar form, discover new hair looks and the tools the experts use and a tech lab, where you can see for the first time the real-life experiments that take place in the GHD research and development labs in Cambridge, where scientists develop the brand’s products.

There is also a content studio, allowing fans to capture themselves using five GHD filters and an exclusive behind the scenes look at fashion week.

The final stop is the GHD shop, where the new limited-edition Couture-Collection in celebration of 20 years of the hairstyling brand is available alongside its other hero products.

GHD has become known for merging science and innovation with luxury beauty and style. Its tools are used by 200,000 stylists around the world and sold in more than 30 countries. Globally, GHD sells 2 million stylers every year and 5 GHD products are sold every minute.

Earlier this month GHD, named Chiara Ferragni as its new international brand ambassador. Ferragni will be the face and hair, of GHD, with a focus on a new launch to be revealed later this year. This is the first time the premium professional hair-styling tools brand has announced a digital star as an ambassador.

Image: courtesy of GHD

