Ghost London launches capsule collection curated by Laura Bailey

Womenswear brand Ghost London has named model Laura Bailey as the first collaborator for its new 'Edit By' series of capsule collections.

Notting Hill-based model, photographer and contributing editor at British Vogue, Bailey has curated a summer capsule collection for Ghost London featuring eight vintage-inspired styles that embody the British label’s signature detailing.

Edit By Laura Bailey is filled with romantic, easy-to-wear summer dresses, with a focus on ditsy and retro floral prints. Highlights include tea dresses in vintage poppy, wild garden and delicate rose prints, a 90s bias-cut slip in buttercup-coloured satin, and a sailor-inspired Izzy dress with a white-ribbon trimmed collar.

Commenting on collaborating with Ghost London, Bailey said in a statement: “Ghost, for me, evokes an iconic British style and sensuality – easy, fluid shapes and modern romance. Bare legged in the sun or layered up against the elements, Ghost dresses are timeless and beloved elements of my wardrobe, and my edit and campaign this season, from the classic buttercup satin slip to the navy Izzy sailor dress, embodies the endless summer mood I love.”

Sameera Azeem, creative director at Ghost London, added: “We are delighted to partner with Laura on this edit for Summer - Laura embodies the Ghost London woman, and Laura’s edit of super-wearable styles are versatile and can be dressed down or up, making them really hard-working wardrobe additions.”

Ghost London’s Edit By Laura Bailey capsule collection is available online and in-store from May 26, with prices ranging from 129 to 149 pounds.

