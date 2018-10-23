Gilberto Benetton, founder of iconic brand, dies

Benetton founder Gilberto Benetton, who started the United Colors of Benetton company with three of his siblings, died on Monday evening aged 77. The iconic brand was founded in 1965 which in the 70s, 80s and 90s became a true global retail phenomenon.

The company opened its first store in Italy in 1965 after a collection of sweaters was well received. Gilberto was in charge of administration, with Luciano as chairman, Carlo managing production, and Giuliana as chief designer. Three years later the Benetton Group, as it became known, opened its first store in Paris.

United Colors of Benetton was hugely successful until the turn of the century, when fast fashion companies like Zara and H&M began to dominate the high street with multiple drop collections that imitated the catwalk at inexpensive prices.

Perhaps best known for its controversial advertising campaigns, Benetton in its time challenged religious, gender and racial stereotypes.

The Benetton family remains one of the most powerful in Italy, with interests in construction, transport and catering. Gilberto is credited with diversifying the company away from the clothing business, and growing it into a multi-billion euro giant.

