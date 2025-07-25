Giorgio Armani celebrates 50th anniversary with Armani/Archivio launch

Giorgio Armani founded in Milan on July 24, 1975, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The milestone will be celebrated by the designer with the launch of the Armani/Archivio project. This will include an exhibition and a fashion show at the Pinacoteca di Brera, the company announced today.

Armani/Archivio is an interactive digital platform that will launch on Saturday, August 30, during the Venice Film Festival. The platform is rich in content, the result of careful cataloguing of the Giorgio Armani collections. This preserves the company’s historical heritage and bridges the past and future. Armani/Archivio will soon have its physical headquarters just outside Milan, Armani specified.

Armani exhibition at Pinacoteca di Brera

The celebrations will continue during Milan Fashion Week. On Wednesday, September 24, Giorgio Armani will open an exhibition to the public at the Pinacoteca di Brera. For the first time, the museum’s halls will host a fashion exhibition. One hundred and fifty archival Giorgio Armani looks will showcase the brand’s consistent evolution over the decades. This will create a blend of Armani’s fashion and artistic masterpieces.

Armani fashion show in Milan

Armani will close Milan Fashion Week on the evening of Sunday, September 28. The Giorgio Armani women’s SS26 collection will be showcased in the historic courtyard of honour of Palazzo Brera. Some looks from the latest Giorgio Armani men’s collection, presented in June, will also be shown.

Giorgio Armani's consolidated net revenues in 2024 were 2.3 billion euros. This represents a 5 percent decrease compared to the previous year at constant exchange rates (6 percent decrease at current exchange rates). The decline in direct retail revenues was 3 percent at current exchange rates. This was despite several temporary closures for renovations, in line with the average for the fashion and luxury market in 2024, according to studies by several specialist institutes, management explained.

Giorgio Armani celebrates 50 years of fashion Credits: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani, ph credit Getty Images