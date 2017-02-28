Giorgio Armani combines Armani Jeans and Armani Collezioni

Giorgio Armani recently just announces plans to reorganize their business. The company just confirmed that it will be blending its two lines Armani Jeans and Armani Collezioni into its other main labels.

The designer revealed this information at his Emporio Armani show recently. The two lines will be blended seamlessly into the three major lines of the company: Giorgio Armani, A|X Armani Exchange, and Emporio Armani. The change also will reflect in the brand’s existing stores. Currently, there are 880 AJ Armani Jeans and 754 Armani Collezioni operating stores. As these lines will be assimilated for a more concise collection, the stores will also change in terms of interior design and concept, according to Armani.

The reason for these changes is due to thinking in terms of what’s best for Giorgio Armani customers. By condensing these lines all into one place, it may be easier for the designer to have a more concise, clear message in terms of branding. As many retailers recently are struggling and falling into bankruptcy, it may be a smart move for BCBG to be preemptive with its lines and stores in terms of branding.