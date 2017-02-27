Giorgio Armani minimizes collections with new business strategy

It seems that Giorgio Armani’s brands may be getting a makeover. The distribution of its existing labels are currently being examined as Armani moves forward with its business.

The designer just announced that it's changing its brand strategy in order to create a better overall business plan. Armani just revealed at his Emporio Armani show recently that the Armani Jeans and Armani Collezioni brands are no longer going to be seen as separate names. Those two lines will assimilate into the company’s main labels including Giorgio Armani, A|X Armani Exchange, and Emporio Armani.

The idea of these new changes is to represent the brand in a different way to the customer’s benefit. The name Emporio Armani emphasizes an “emporium,” Armani told WWD. In highlighting the brand’s nature, bringing these two lines under it will only further give the label a more expansive reach. Overall, customers will be able to have a more one-stop-shop experience by seeing the Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans incorporated into the main lines.

Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans to combine into major lines

It seems that the trend of mall shopping declining may also have had an effect on this change. As mall traffic has lessened, stores need to become more innovative and engaging for customers. Armani has announced that the stores will be restructured as a part of this change. “We are rethinking our stores,” Armani told WWD. In changing the stores, the interior may be switched up more on a concept-base, rather than category focused. “I don’t believe in a strict separation of categories, jackets all in one place, skirts all in another, pants in yet another,” he told the publication.

As minimalism has also been a trend in fashion in recent years, it could be another leading cause for the condensation of brands. With too many collections and lines, it can be confusing for customers to shop seamlessly. By making brands more accessible to a wider range, it makes more sense to evolve and focus on more popular, high-performing lines.

The new change will take effect starting with the upcoming fashion season in Spring 2018. Currently, there are 754 Armani Collezioni and 880 AJ Armani Jeans operating stores. While it is not inherently clear what will change in exact terms for these stores, it is certain that they will be rebranded under one of the major lines.

Photo: Giorgio Armani