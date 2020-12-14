Giorgio Armani to collaborate with Parmigiani Fleurier

The Armani Group has confirmed that it is collaborating with Parmigiani Fleurier on the creation of the Giorgio Armani Fine Watches collection, which will be on sale from November 2021.

The collaboration marks the first time the two groups have come together to create a series of timepieces, which will be crafted entirely by hand and offered in numbered editions.

The watches, designed by Giorgio Armani in collaboration with Michel Parmigiani, will be produced in Switzerland by Parmigiani Fleurier and sold exclusively in select Giorgio Armani boutiques.

Commenting on the partnership, Giorgio Armani, said in a statement: “The collaboration with Parmigiani Fleurier happened naturally. We share a passion for perfection and the pursuit of beauty as an expression of timeless values.

“This series of watches is the synthesis of my vision, made up of precise lines and exquisite materials, applied to unique products. I think that an object that expresses aesthetic excellence, quality and craftsmanship is meant to last forever. In Parmigiani Fleurier, I’ve found the perfect partner to experiment with a new language.”

Parmigiani Fleurier was founded in 1996 by Michel Parmigiani, a master watchmaker and restorer who combines Italian aesthetic flair with Swiss precision. The brand has become renowned for its top-quality watches, each component of which is crafted in its own workshops.

Davide Traxler, chief executive of Parmigiani Fleurier, added: “We are honoured and delighted to collaborate with the Armani Group. Michel Parmigiani’s future-oriented vision for preserving the excellence of watchmaking is enhanced by this venture with one of the most brilliant companies in the world.

“Giorgio Armani’s idea of style is unique and iconic. We’re honoured that our artisans will be able to express this vision through a product with the quality and finishes that we are known for.”

Image: courtesy of Giorgio Armani