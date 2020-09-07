Giorgio Armani to hold fashion shows without guests

Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani has confirmed that for its upcoming fashion shows this month for Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani it will do so, without guests.

Both brands will showcase men’s and women’s collection and will feature as part of Milan Fashion Week in September, however, the Italian fashion house said in a statement: “Considering that the current situation connected to the pandemic, we won’t, unfortunately, allow for the shows to be staged in their usual manner, the designer has chosen two different ways to showcase the collections, both of them without guests.”

The Giorgio Armani spring/summer 2021 show, ‘Timeless Thoughts’ will for the first time be broadcast on TV, airing on September 26 on prime time on Italy’s La7 channel, as well as on Armani.com, the brand’s social media, and on Italy’s Camera della Moda’s platform.

The catwalk showcase will feature pieces that “reflect the timeless idea of style” according to Giorgio Armani, “like timeless thoughts”.

“The designer made this decision so that the show, which will be recorded behind closed doors, could be enjoyed by a vast public,” added the fashion house.

While the Emporio Armani coed spring/summer 2021 ‘Building Dialogues’ collection will be presented digitally as a special video airing on September 24 at 11:30 am on a dedicated mini-site, Emporioarmani-buildingdialogues.com, the brand’s social media and on Italy’s Camera della Moda’s platform.

In the video, filmed at the company headquarters on Via Bergognone in Milan, the Emporio Armani collection will be worn by models as well as young actors, singers, dancers and figures from industries connected to the brand’s community.

“With its buildings, the architectural setting is a dynamic space that, together with the stars and the viewer, helps build dialogues that symbolise open-mindedness towards others and the world,” added the brand.

Image: courtesy of Armani