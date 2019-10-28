Giorgio Armani to show cruise show in Dubai

Giorgio Armani has announced it will be staging its cruise 2021 show in Dubai. While a firm date for the show has not been disclosed, it is expected to take place next April coinciding with the brand's reopening at The Dubai Mall.

The designer Giorgio Armani has a history with Dubai, as he also opened his first hotel there in 2010. Next month, the brand will be hosting its pre-fall 2020 show in Milan where they will be unveiling their first high jewelry collection.

Other rival luxury brands that have already announced their cruise shows for next year include Chanel, which will be staging their show in Capri, and Gucci, which will be staging their next cruise show in an unnamed U.S. location.

With customers continuing to demand newness from fashion brands, cruise collections have become just as big as spring/summer and fall/winter. Luxury brands typically use these collections as an opportunity to improve their international exposure by showing in a city outside of the typical Fashion Month circuit of New York, London, Paris, and Milan.