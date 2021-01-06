Giorgio Armani to stage guest free couture show

As Italy’s coronavirus numbers continue to be high, although they are considered the second most efficient EU country in terms of the vaccine rollout, Giorgio Armani is opting to stage his Armani Privé runway show without an audience.

Armani skipped Paris Couture week last July, and his original plans for June were to show at his headquarters in Milan on January 26. Instead, for the health and safety of prospective guests, the show will go on sans audience.

“Due to the ongoing emergency, it will not be possible to hold the event as previously announced,” Armani said in a statement. “With regret, Giorgio Armani announces that, contrary to his wishes, the next Giorgio Armani Privé show will take place behind closed doors, in Milan, without an audience.”

The show will take place digitally with a livestream on the brand’s social media channels. In May of last year, Armani said that he would be taking a seasonless approach to his collections going forward showing pieces both fit for the current season and the upcoming season.

photo: via armani.com