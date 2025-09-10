Giorgio Armani's final collections to be shown at Milan Fashion Week

The Armani Group will proceed with its scheduled shows at Milan Fashion Week.

Despite the passing of designer Giorgio Armani last week, both Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani will present their spring/summer 2026 collections. These will be the last garments designed by Armani himself.

In addition to the fashion shows, the previously announced exhibition at the Pinacoteca di Brera museum, celebrating the brand's long-standing legacy, will open as planned on September 24. The late designer founded his label exactly 50 years ago.

"The scheduled shows and the opening of the exhibition, on which Armani worked until the very end, reflect the company's desire to continue a legacy of commitment, respect and passion for work. These are values that have always distinguished Mr Armani and that he has instilled in all his employees over the years," the company said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Last weekend, Italy bid farewell to its most famous fashion designer. At the Armani Group headquarters in Milan, where he regularly presented his new collections for many years, over 6,000 people paid their respects before his coffin. The queue stretched far out into the street.

The 91-year-old designer was laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by family, friends and close colleagues at the church in the small town of Rivalta, near his birthplace of Piacenza in northern Italy.