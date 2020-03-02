Giuseppe Zanotti launches trainer collection with exclusive style by Joshua Vides

Italian footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti celebrated launch of its Talon trainer collection, which includes a collaboration with visual artist Joshua Vides at Flannels in London on Oxford Street. Guests were invited to see the collection in person following its debut at Men’s Fashion Week in January.

According to an announcement from the brand, the artist—who is known for his black and white comic-like illustrations resembling 3D cartoons—created an exclusive, customized pair of the designer’s Talon trainers, which were on display for the launch.

This isn’t the first time Vides has brought his illustrations to fashion. Previously, the artist has collaborated with brands including Converse, Fendi and Woolrich.

Images: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti