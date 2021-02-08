Givenchy dresses The Weeknd for 55th super bowl halftime show

Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams designed custom pieces specially for the superstar’s performance on Sunday.

The Weeknd wore a fully hand-embroidered jacket with crystals, created by the Givenchy Haute Couture atelier in Paris.

The jacket took more than 250 hours to complete by four different embroiderers working on it, according to the house. The one-of-a-kind jacket was worn over a black cotton poplin shirt and wool trousers accessorized with a black leather tie and gloves, as well as black and white derbies.

“It’s truly an honor to have dressed The Weeknd for his incredible Super Bowl show,” said Williams in a press release. “To me, fashion is all about infusing what you wear with a unique personality, and The Weeknd brought his look to life with his energy, character, and sense of style.”

The Weeknd’s outfit reflects the sharp tailoring, minimalism, and intense contrast Mr. Williams brought to his debut collection for Givenchy, added the brand.

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance had an estimated audience of more than 100 million viewers who tuned in to watch the NFL championship game taking place in Florida on 7 February.

Photo credit: Givenchy