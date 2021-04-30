Givenchy launches new 4G bag

Givenchy’s betting big on its new 4G bag. The launch of the bag also comes with the rollout of dedicated pop-up shops at the IFC mall in Shanghai, with additional pours planned in Riyadh and the Listen department store in Tokyo in the coming months.

A video campaign for the bag starring Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, and He Cong has debuted online today. The 4G bag is set to arrive in stores tomorrow, May 1. The campaign video was shot to look like it was done in a single take. Aespa, a South Korean girl group, are already signed on as brand ambassadors for the activation.

The handbag originally debuted this past December as part of Givenchy’s pre-fall 2021 collection. The bag’s clasp and embossed leather are a modified version of Givenchy’s 4G emblem. The bag is a rectangular style and is offered in a range of leathers including smooth, crinkled, and embossed and comes in a chain or flap versions. The length of the chain is adjustable and the strap can be adjusted or removed. The price point for the bag ranges from 1290 euros to 3190 euros.