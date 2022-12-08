Givenchy transforms Roblox world into a ‘Winter Wonderland’

Givenchy Beauty, which ventured into the metaverse earlier this year, has transformed its world on Roblox into a ‘Winter Wonderland’ for the festive season.

The new-look Givenchy Beauty House brings the brand’s 2022 holiday collection to life with a winter chalet-like concept, where the dance floor now resembles an igloo and the L’Interdit underground station is completely covered in snow. Players are even greeted at the entrance by a small husky.

The ‘Winter Wonderland’ also allows users to customise their avatars with five new festive looks, including using the brand’s new Le 9.08 Givenchy multi-finish eyeshadow palette.

Image: Givenchy Beauty

Users can also win an exclusive prize by striking a pose with their chosen look on the swimming pool-turned-ice-skating-rink. While a frosted 4G treasure hunt allows gamers to win virtual rewards such as silver padded earmuffs inspired by the packaging of Givenchy’s Prisme Libre and Le Rouge Interdit fragrances.

The LVMH-owned beauty brand originally launched its metaverse store on Roblox in June to mark the company’s first foray into the gaming website.

Image: Givenchy Beauty