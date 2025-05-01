Glasses with offline payment function: Meizu takes next step in wearable tech

Chinese tech firm Meizu launched its latest smart glasses, the StarV Air2 AR glasses, at a press event in Hong Kong on April 29. The built-in offline payment function is remarkable. According to Meizu, it is a world first for AR glasses.

The smart glasses are positioned as a possible successor to the smartphone as a means of payment. The glasses allow users to make purchases with a simple voice command. A confirming command is enough to complete a payment, without the intervention of a smartphone or card machine.

This function was developed in collaboration with Ant International’s Alipay+. The glasses run on Meizu’s own Flyme AI system and work with major Chinese AI platforms such as Alibaba Cloud’s Tongyi Qianwen, ByteDance’s Doubao and Baidu’s ERNIE Bot. The glasses use multiple technologies simultaneously, including optical waveguide displays, voice recognition with noise reduction and camera-based code recognition. Meizu has a market share of over 41 percent in the Chinese AR glasses market.

Meizu introduces smart AR glasses with offline payment function Credits: Meizu

Physical fashion meets high-tech

Not only tech companies, but also fashion brands are actively investing in the integration of digital technology. Ray-Ban has been working with Meta, Facebook’s parent company, on smart glasses with camera and AI functions since 2021. Most recently, Coperni presented a limited edition of their own smart Ray-Ban Meta glasses during Paris Fashion Week. These glasses can take photos and videos via an integrated camera and communicate via Bluetooth with a paired smartphone.

Another example of a fashion company that combines physical fashion with technology is Chanel. In 2024, the brand announced the Première Sound watch. The watch has integrated headphones, a microphone and remote control.