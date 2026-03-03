Global Fashion Agenda and Visa launch 'Recycle the Runway' for circular fashion

Global Fashion Agenda and Visa Launch ‘Recycle the Runway’ to Support Circular Fashion Entrepreneurs Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) and Visa have launched Visa Young Creators: Recycle the Runway, a new programme aimed at supporting emerging European designers working in circular fashion.

Powered by Visa and GFA, the initiative seeks to accelerate the transition to a circular fashion system by backing creative entrepreneurs who integrate practices such as resale, repair, rental and redistribution into their business models. The programme will select 15 winners, offering financial support, mentorship and industry exposure.

Ten winners will share €50,000 in funding, while four additional recipients will each receive €10,000, mentorship and an invitation to participate in the Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2026, taking place on 6–7 May in Copenhagen. One Grand Prize Winner will be awarded €20,000 alongside the same benefits.

Applications will be reviewed by a jury of industry experts, including representatives from Vogue, eBay, the British Fashion Council, and Visa Europe. Author and podcaster Gemma Styles will serve as programme ambassador and jury member.

The programme is open to Europe-based fashion businesses operating for at least one year and aligned with circular activities. Shortlisted applicants must be available to attend the Copenhagen summit in May.