Global Fashion Agenda launches platform to help textile industry align sustainability goals

The Global Fashion Agenda, a non-profit looking to help the industry collaborate on sustainable solutions, has launched a new platform to do just that.

The platform - called the Global Textiles Policy Forum (GTPF) - aims to help textile industry players and governments to “align on an ambitious sustainability pathway for the industry and the global policy frameworks needed”.

It also aims to “raise and amplify supply chain voices” and “spread the likely impact of the EU Textiles Strategy outside of the EU”.

The new platform was launched at The Global Fashion Summit, which took place in Copenhagen from June 27-28.

Alongside GTPF, the Global Fashion Agenda also launched a new policy matrix to summarise the key legislations going on around the world implicating the textiles industry.

The Global Fashion Industry said: “The GTPF will seek to address the need for global policy coordination outlined by various actors including UNEP’s upcoming report Sustainability and Circularity in the Textile Value Chain - A global roadmap by providing a platform for governments and textile industry associations from around the world”.

GTPF will be a destination to meet, discuss, and agree on an ambitious sustainability pathway for the industry and the global policy framework(s) needed to support this; raise and amplify supply chain voices and increase capacity building towards the agreed pathway; and spread the experiences and likely impact of the EU Textiles Strategy outside of the EU.