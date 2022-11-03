Global Fashion Agenda to launch new film series on sustainability in fashion

Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), the non-profit organisation that encourages industry collaboration on sustainability in fashion, is launching a film series with the BBC in 2023.

The series will be produced for the GFA by BBC Storyworks Commercial Productions and will focus on social and environmental sustainability in the fashion industry. It will be hosted on a dedicated BBC.com microsite and will offer an immersive experience with in-depth coverage spanning films, articles, infographics and animations.

Its aim is to educate consumers as to the scale of the issue and the promise of solutions, while also galvanising leaders in the sector to follow the blueprint of those that have been successful.

Federica Marchionni, chief executive of the Global Fashion Agenda, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be working with BBC StoryWorks to amplify educational content on sustainability in fashion.

“Indeed, to transform the industry and become net positive, it is crucial that we keep inspiring and educating people about the ways we can produce, distribute, and consume fashion sustainably. For a world beyond the next season, we invite everyone to learn and be part of a needed and possible change.”

GFA hopes to showcase the challenges facing the fashion industry in becoming more sustainable, as well as highlighting the progress being made and is calling on members of the GFA network to share their stories for potential inclusion in the series regarding social impact, materials, stewardship, and circularity.

Simon Shelley, vice president of programme partnerships at BBC Studios, added: “We’re thrilled to be creating a series with GFA looking at how fashion can put back more into society and the environment than it takes out. Fashion can change society as well as reflect it – we hope to tell stories that reflect a pivotal moment for the industry and one that will set a trend for sustainable future.”