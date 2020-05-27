Global Fashion Group launches 100 percent recycled packaging

International e-commerce group, Global Fashion Group, has launched 100 percent recycled “delivery satchels” for its Australian multibrand e-tailer, The Iconic.

The new packaging is made from 100 percent recycled plastic and feature’s Iconic’s updated white aesthetic. The new delivery satchels has been certified under the GECA’s (Good Environmental Choice Australia) Recycled Products Standard.

The move marks the first major retailer in Australia and New Zealand to make a commitment of this scale, explained Iconic in a statement, which it added: "represents a significant milestone for Global Fashion Group and its broader sustainability initiatives”.

Customers will begin receiving orders in the new packaging from this week, with the full roll-out completed later this year once the existing Iconic black satchels have been utilised.

Jaana Quaintance-James, Global Fashion Group’s chief sustainability officer, said: “At GFG we are committed to making continuous improvement towards our sustainability objectives and driving a more holistic and comprehensive approach to sustainability across the Group.

“We’re incredibly proud to offer our customers across Australia and New Zealand, an improved satchel alternative and aim to do so for all of our over 13 million Active customers across all GFG markets, over the next two years. While we recognise we have much more work to do, GFG is in a very unique position to help educate a huge part of the world’s population on what shopping sustainably means and this marks a big milestone in that journey.”

This commitment to sustainability follows the company publishing its inaugural sustainability report in March 2020, which outlined its global sustainability strategy and 2022 commitments. The new satchel initiative from The Iconic marks one of the first steps towards its target to use order satchels made from more sustainable materials across 100 percent of its delivery countries.

As part of its 2022 commitments, Global Fashion Group will also track and progressively reduce its waste to landfill by ensuring most customer order packaging is made of more sustainable materials, as well as by assessing and reducing the volume and impact of its private label packaging.

Other 2022 commitments include ensuring that 100 percent of carbon is mapped and Science Based Targets set for the entire group, 100 percent of carbon from own operations and deliveries offset, 100 percent of delivery countries using order satchels made from more sustainable materials, and 50 percent of regions enabling resale of pre-loved items.

Image: courtesy of Global Fashion Group