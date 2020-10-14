Global fashion weeks generated more than 89 million euros of earned media, with Paris and Milan leading.

In a show of solidarity to the industry and its businesses, the major fashion capitals of New York, London, Milan and Paris forged ahead with the show season in September and October. While the pandemic kept the majority of buyers and press at home, social media and digital channels took on a new significance for brands to showcase their visions and collections.

This week the National Chamber of Italian Fashion released data relating to the last edition of Milan fashion week (22-28 September) which reached a total of over 43 million plays in its digital channel. The Milan fashion week website directly generated 516,227 views.

The CNMI says the cumulative efforts of its streaming partners the The New York Times, Kommersant Publishing House, Tencent Video, The Asahi Shimbun, meant its fashion content was amplified all over the world, reaching over 618 million users on social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Weibo) and created an engagement of over 15 million.

According to data analytics firm DMR Group, Milan fashion week totalled an Earned Media Value (EMV) of 35.4 million euros with a growth of 352 percent online and social media compared to the Digital fashion week in July.

In total, the 4 main fashion capitals generated an EMV of 89 million euros, but some fashion weeks were more successful than others. Paris slightly exceeds the Earned Media Value of Milan, totalling 40.9 million euros, but far surpassed that of New York and London, at 6.6m EUR and 6m EUR respectively. Taking into consideration only social media, Paris generated an EMV equal to 27.9m EUR, followed by Milan (20m EUR), New York (2.7m EUR) and London (1.1m EUR). The French capital was also the most visible online while Milan enjoyed greater print support.

The DMR Group also analysed the engagement of the major influencers during the various events. In Milan, influencer Chiara Ferragni reached 16.6 million users through 6 posts with an EMV of over 542,000 euros. In Paris, stylist and model Leonie Hanne reached 13.5 million people through her 11 posts for an EMV of over 441,000 euros. In London Victoria Beckham stood out with two posts, reaching 3.4 million people (EMV 111,000 euros), in New York Camila Coelho excelled with 2 posts, 4.5 million people and about 146,000 euros.

In total, global fashion weeks generated more than 89 million euros of earned media across print, online and social. In Milan and Paris, brands promoted fashion weeks using the official hashtags in their social content. This approach drove social media to reach 57 and 68 percent of their respective Earned Media Values.

Image via CNMI. Article source DMR Group