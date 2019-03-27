Global Icons acquires Fred Segal to boost international expansion

Iconic Los Angeles retailer Fred Segal is going global. It has been acquired by brand licensing agency Global Icons to continue its growth in three key areas: expansion of the existing Fred Segal apparel collection, the addition of retail locations internationally, and growth of licensing across a variety of verticals.

Fred Segal has been an icon of Los Angeles style and culture since 1961, originally opening its doors as a denim and lifestyle brand. It offers a selection of new brands along with its own collection. It currently operates a flagship in West Hollywood, and has opened new stores in Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Zurich, Basel, Lausanna and Bern over the last two years. Its next location will open in early April in Malibu.

Global Icons will help Fred Segal to continue its current growth phase.

"I was drawn to Fred Segal because despite the industry decline in brick-in-mortar, Fred Segal remains exciting and is thriving," said Global Icons chairman, Jeff Lotmna, in a statement. "It's always changing and continues to be a destination and a pop culture retail icon that we will further invest in.

"It's the birthplace of some of our favorite designers and most memorable fashion moments. I'm committed to preserving the history and integrity of the company while continuing to evolve the dynamic Fred Segal brand and experience."

The shared goal between Global icons and Fred Segal is to bring the latter's view of LA culture to new markets globally.