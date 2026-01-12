Globes red carpet: chic black, naked dresses and a bit of politics

Hollywood's top stars hit the red carpet on Sunday for the Golden Globes, the first major event on the road to the Oscars, and they delivered lots of old-school glamour.

Here is a glance at some of the looks seen at the Beverly Hilton Hotel:

Ever-chic black

Selena Gomez is a newlywed and her happiness shows. The best comedy actress nominee for her work on "Only Murders in the Building" radiated joy as she arrived on the arm of her husband Benny Blanco.

She oozed sophistication in a black Chanel column gown with a frothy white feathered strapless neckline, her black bob swept into soft waves.

Gomez was not alone in striking an understated pose, with lots of stars opting for black or dark, wintry hues.

Teyana Taylor, a winner for her searing turn as a leftist revolutionary in hotly-tipped film "One Battle After Another," scorched the carpet in a cut-out backless black Schiaparelli gown with a halter neckline -- and a cheeky crystal bow on her backside.

Ariana Grande ("Wicked: For Good"), who competed with Taylor for the award for best supporting actress, turned heads in a black textured Vivienne Westwood ballgown with an asymmetrical neckline and a bubble silhouette before trailing to the floor.

Her hair was swept into her signature ponytail, and she kept the jewelry simple with a diamond choker.

Amy Madigan, also in their category for her villainous turn in "Weapons," went for a tuxedo look with cropped pants and patent leather boots.

Nominee Jenna Ortega embraced the goth chic of her title character in "Wednesday" in a black high-neck Dilara Findikoglu gown with glittering epaulets and cut-offs that revealed a bit of side boob... and part of her hip bone.

Colman Domingo in Valentino. Credits: Valentino / Getty.

Among the male stars in attendance, Colman Domingo was as usual a standout, wearing head-to-toe black Valentino, with silvery appliques scattered from his left shoulder down his lapel to his waist.

Naked ambition

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to strong fashion statements. Her plunging green Versace gown at the Grammys in 2000 is still a reference for winning the red carpet by adopting the "less is more" rule.

On Sunday, Lopez -- whose turn in "Kiss of the Spider Woman" was overlooked by Globes voters -- wore a figure-hugging sheer gown with bronze patterns snaking over her body, ending in a mermaid fishtail.

Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes Awards. Credits: Givenchy.

Jennifer Lawrence --nominated for best drama actress in a film for "Die My Love" -- got the memo as well, rocking a barely-there sheer nude Givenchy gown with only a smattering of strategically placed flowers.

Stars slam deadly ICE shooting

Hollywood never quite has a night out without a bit of politics coming into play.

On Sunday, some of the stars including nominee Mark Ruffalo wore pins with the messages "BE GOOD" -- a reference to Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman who was shot and killed by a federal immigration agent.

Comedian Wanda Sykes wore the same pin on her lapel, while actress Natasha Lyonne, a nominee for her TV show "Poker Face," attached one to her clutch handbag.

The campaign is endorsed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), one of the country's most prominent civil rights organizations.(AFP)