Glossier to drop limited-edition fashion line

Glossier has dominated the beauty space for the last several years, but now it looks like they might be trying to get in on the fashion game too. This morning the beauty brand took to Instagram to tease a photo of "GlossiWear", which, according to Allure, is slated for release this week on July 17. It's amazing how they have managed to keep this under wraps for so long given their cult following.

The post keeps most of the details under wraps, but does tell us that it will be a limited-edition launch. The post in question features a model in a Glossier branded hoodie in the brand's signature pink with a white logo.

Just when Glossier's meteoric rise seemed like it couldn't get any bigger, they keep finding ways to outdo themselves. The Glossier Play line which they introduced earlier this year is already proving to be a success. Fans are also calling on the company to make the pink jumpsuits that employees wear available to the masses.