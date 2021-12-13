Glosswire announces support for the Virgil Abloh scholarship fund

Glosswire has announced its support for the Virgil Abloh Post Modern scholarship fund.

For every download of the Glosswire app, the company will donate 1 dollar to the fund. The scholarship aims to foster equity and inclusion in the fashion industry.

As of this year, 20 Post Modern scholars have been awarded 7,500 dollars in college scholarship awards

The scholarship fund was created by Virgil Abloh in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund. Abloh, who passed away in November, sought to provide scholarships to students with academic promise of Black, African-American or African descent.

The fund was named Post Modern in order to represent the support and access to careers and mentoring that the scholars will receive alongside the funds.

“At a time when many have sought to advance equity and inclusion in the fashion industry, Virgil made a direct and immeasurable impact. It was Virgil’s dream to identify, connect with, and support, as he often said, the 17 year old version of himself,” said Fashion Scholarship Fund executive director, Peter Arnold. “Out there are many young adults who deserve the chance and the ‘way in’ he was committed to providing.”

The Post Modern scholars of 2021 have held internships in design, merchandising and marketing, working at companies such as Brandon Maxwell, Estée Lauder, Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Tommy Hilfiger and Rimowa.

“The world suffered a great loss with the passing of Virgil Abloh on November 28,” said founder and CEO of Glosswire, Kimberly Carney. “A prolific, influential creative force and one of modern fashion’s most popular designers who opened the door for so many in the fashion industry along with being a philanthropic leader.”

Paired with creative and marketing mentors, Post Modern scholars received guidance from leaders working at Baccarat, Bandier, Milk Makeup, New Guards Group, Nike and Off-White.

The next recipients of the scholarship will be announced in 2022.