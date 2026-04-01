Goat Group launches new affordable sneaker platform

Goat Group, the global platform for sneakers, apparel and accessories, which includes Alias, Flight Club, Goat and Grailed, is targeting a “broader consumer” with the launch of Sneakers.com, an affordable platform, where the average price point is just 70 US dollars.

In a statement, Goat Group said that Sneakers.com e-commerce concept has been launched as a “one-stop destination for everyday sneaker shoppers, designed to serve a wider audience who are looking for the right fit “at the best price without compromising on quality, trust or experience”.

Eddy Lu, co-founder and chief executive of Goat Group, said: "Each of our brands is built for a distinct consumer, and Sneakers.com allows us to reach people in a new and meaningful way. It broadens our offering while staying true to who we are.

"People want to feel good about what they're spending, knowing they're getting a great deal without compromising on quality, and that's what this brand is all about."

Sneaker.com platform from the Goat Group Credits: Goat Group

The Sneakers.com platform brings together a curated selection of footwear from brands including Adidas, Hoka, On, Nike, Puma, Reebok, and New Balance, for men, women and children, spanning categories such as casual, running, basketball, training, football, and hiking.

Lu added: "We've spent over a decade building the infrastructure that powers Goat Group, and Sneakers.com brings that to a broader audience. In fact, we're now positioned to serve a customer at every stage of their footwear buying journey, from their everyday purchase to their most coveted grail.”