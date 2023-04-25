Goat opens doors to curated shopping event Spring Exhibit

Goat, an American online platform that offers fashion items through primary and resale markets, launched its second annual ‘Spring Exhibit’ this Monday, a digital shopping experience with rare items from renowned archival boutiques as well as influential creatives.

The event will last a full week until April 30 and includes unique products from different categories, such as apparel, accessories and jewellery.

Alongside sourced archival garments from Rick Owens, Vivienne Westwood and Raf Simmons and vintage polos from Ralph Lauren, the platform offers one-of-one items from the personal collections of artists, including Lexie Liu, Leo Reilly and Maria Zardoya.

On top of that, rare graphic t-shirts have been curated from specialists, such as David Casavant and 4gseller.

Sen Sugano, chief brand officer of Goat Group said in the release: “This year we are elevating the experience by partnering with renowned vintage boutiques and inspiring creatives to curate the selection, showcasing the styles that influenced today's generation and that will continue to influence the next generation.”

Goat aims to build a “more fair, inclusive and equitable society for all” and revealed that a share of the profit will be donated to Create Now, an LA-based non-profit organisation that supports young adults with their creative ambitions that could turn into a professional career.