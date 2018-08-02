Gola announces second collaboration with J. Crew

Gola Classics, the original British heritage sportswear brand, has announced its continuing partnership with multi-channel retailer, J.Crew, introducing four new women’s styles for fall 2018. The first drop is available now, and the second drop will release in early October.

Gola’s second collaboration consists of the brand’s iconic styles in exclusive colorways for women. This collection builds on the first collaboration, which launched in February 2018. The Mark Cox trainer, which has been a staple of the brand since the 1970’s, has been re-envisioned in a a navy and metallic silver colorway and a metallic rose gold for J.Crew. Another Gola classic style, the Coaster, is available in a high top option in two designs: a polka dot print and an off-white with metallic gold, rose and red splashes.

Incorporating Gola’s sporting and fashion heritage along with the spirit of Americana, J.Crew has added their own unique touch to the styles by incorporating inspiration from their current fall collection. With fun blue polka dots and retro metallics, the Gola for J.Crew collection seamlessly incorporates J.Crew's new season collection print and color palette in addition to J.Crew’s signature branding seen on the insole of the shoes.

The collection marks the next generation in Gola’s successful collaboration series with partners to date including British Millerain, Engineered Garments, Grahame Fowler, Slightly Alabama, and Liberty London. The ladies’ J.Crew Gola collection will be sold in J.Crew stores nationwide and online.

The Mark Cox trainers are available for 65 dollars and the Coaster High are available for 68 dollars. The size range for the collection is women’s U.S. 6 to 10.

J. Crew's goal has been working to turn around what has been a sinking ship of a business. In June, the company hired Johanna Uurasjarvi to be their new creative director. Uurasjarvi succeeded Somsack Sikhounmuong, who left the company last September. She previously worked with J. Crew's CEO Jim Brett at lifestyle brand West Elm, where she was considered instrumental in helping the company reach billion dollar revenues.

Madewell has been helping keep J. Crew afloat, helping the company cut their losses to 33.9 million in the first quarter, down from 121 million dollars a year ago for the same period. J. Crew is currently planning a September relaunch as they restructure the company to make its way to a positive comp, but Uurasjarvi's affect on the brand won't be seen until next year.

photos: courtesy of Agentry PR