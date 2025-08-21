Gola Classics to launch capsule collection with Engineered Garments

British footwear and sportswear brand Gola Classics has collaborated with renowned Japanese menswear label Engineered Garments to develop a special capsule collection for Fall/Winter 2025.

The collection is inspired by the British roots of squash and its connection to Gola’s heritage. The capsule includes a reimagined Match sneaker from the brand’s 1977 archive collection with modern-day influences from Daiki Suzuki’s Engineered Garments label. The revised style features a functional elastic panel over traditional laces for fastening, making it easier to slip the sneaker on and off.

Gola Classics Announces Fall 2025 Collaboration with Engineered Garments Credits: Gola Classics

Available in four colorways, navy, sudan brown, and white with gum, and all black, the palette is designed to complement a fall wardrobe. The silhouette of the sneaker features both suede and cotton twill uppers, with a toe panel detail and a self-coloured mesh lining. The design is complete with Gola for Engineered Garments branding in the cushioned in-sock and tongue label, with Gola’s signature side wingflash in a sawtooth finish.

Launching September 5, the Gola x Engineered Garments Match capsule will be exclusively available on Gola’s and Engineered Garments’ ecommerce sites and Nepenthes New York, retailing for 150 US dollars. The collaboration comes as Gola Classic celebrates its 120th anniversary earlier this spring, as the brand was initially founded in 1905 as a manufacturer of performance and athletic footwear.