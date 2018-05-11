Gold, red and pastel-colored buttons garnish commemorative Levi’s 501

On May 20th, Levi Strauss & Co’s 501 model turns 145 years old. The brand will celebrate the anniversary with three limited edition pieces that add a touch of color to its iconic “button fly”.

The first one will have the same golden buttons as a model from 1947, in reference to the miners for whom the pants were created. Only 501 pieces of those jeans have been made. The second model is for men and features red buttons, while the third one is a women’s model with pastel-colored buttons.

“Very few products in History, let alone in fashion, have lasted this long”, said Jonathan Cheung, head of design for Levi Strauss & Co, in a statement.

Levi’s has also launched two tops to go with the new capsule collection. One of them has the print “button your fly” and the other one has the 501 logo in gold.