Golf influencer Grace Charis launches golf apparel collection

Grace Charis, a golf influencer known for her slow-motion videos showcasing her golf swing, has launched her own golf apparel brand aimed at “adventure-driven” golfers.

Charis, who has more than eight million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, said in a statement: "Golf is more than a sport; it's a way to see the world, meet new people, and push yourself to new limits.

"With Dialed Golf, we're creating apparel that represents that mindset - gear that's functional, stylish, and made for those who want to experience everything golf has to offer.”

Dialed Golf debut collection from Grace Charis Credits: Dialed Golf

Designed to cater for the modern golfer seeking “adventure, connection, and personal growth on and off the course,” Dialed Golf offers high-quality performance and functional golf apparel built on the pillars of adventure, connection, and resilience.

The debut collection is available for pre-order via the brand’s e-commerce site and features golf polo shirts for men and women, ‘Dialed’ branded hoodies, hats, and visors, as well as graphic T-shirts and socks. Prices range from 40 to 120 US dollars.

Dialed Golf debut collection from Grace Charis Credits: Dialed Golf