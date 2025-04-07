Golf influencer Grace Charis launches golf apparel collection
Grace Charis, a golf influencer known for her slow-motion videos showcasing her golf swing, has launched her own golf apparel brand aimed at “adventure-driven” golfers.
Charis, who has more than eight million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, said in a statement: "Golf is more than a sport; it's a way to see the world, meet new people, and push yourself to new limits.
"With Dialed Golf, we're creating apparel that represents that mindset - gear that's functional, stylish, and made for those who want to experience everything golf has to offer.”
Designed to cater for the modern golfer seeking “adventure, connection, and personal growth on and off the course,” Dialed Golf offers high-quality performance and functional golf apparel built on the pillars of adventure, connection, and resilience.
The debut collection is available for pre-order via the brand’s e-commerce site and features golf polo shirts for men and women, ‘Dialed’ branded hoodies, hats, and visors, as well as graphic T-shirts and socks. Prices range from 40 to 120 US dollars.